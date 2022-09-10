Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lowered its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials comprises approximately 0.1% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,699,000 after purchasing an additional 297,912 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 29,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.81. The stock had a trading volume of 723,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.20. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

