Wagerr Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $3,026.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00097710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00075891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033581 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000276 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,785,438 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

