Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Buys 321,674 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 508.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,674 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up 4.9% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Extra Space Storage worth $79,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

EXR traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.85. The company had a trading volume of 718,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

