Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,526,005 Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,526,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,000. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up about 1.4% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Sabra Health Care REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth $293,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 67.1% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 84,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,695,000 after buying an additional 1,017,252 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 537.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $14.91. 1,711,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,313. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

