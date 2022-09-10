Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 965,254 InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 965,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,711,000. InvenTrust Properties accounts for about 1.9% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.43% of InvenTrust Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVT traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $26.98. 193,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,072. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 124.24%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

