Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Takes $7.07 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 182,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,627 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 714,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,875,000 after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.17. 2,938,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,233. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.