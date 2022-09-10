Wealthsimple Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Wealthsimple Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.0% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealthsimple Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $71.79 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $63.48 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03.

