Wealthsimple Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wealthsimple Inc. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 564,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enbridge by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,005,000 after buying an additional 154,615 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

