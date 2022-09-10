WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Raised by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4,603.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,061,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038,922 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $105,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 949,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.57. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

