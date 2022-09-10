Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) to Underweight

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $88.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $96.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

NYSE:FIS opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.33. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,837 shares of company stock valued at $7,990,794 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

