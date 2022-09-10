WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WesBanco by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in WesBanco by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WesBanco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,016,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,556,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in WesBanco by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

