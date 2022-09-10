WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.60-$16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.13 billion-$21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WCC. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.25.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WCC traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.64. 729,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,232. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.11. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $145.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.38. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 100,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,396,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,412,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,106,081.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 370,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WESCO International by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

