Westpac Banking Co. (WBCPJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.91 on September 21st

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.907 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $0.63.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

