Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 21.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 41.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $493.60. 958,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.38.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

