Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $3.92 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 510,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,916. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

