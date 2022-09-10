Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $6.42 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.79. 157,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,167. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.16 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.75.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

