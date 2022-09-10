Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $18.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $501.00. 1,013,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $514.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.90. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

