Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

AMGN stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.69. 2,317,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.25. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

