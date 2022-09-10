Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,642 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.41. 923,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

