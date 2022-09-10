Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,755 shares of company stock worth $16,630,637. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.30. 2,076,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,571. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

