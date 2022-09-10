Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,562 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,562 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $10,875,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 30.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $74,678,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,161,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,622,642. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $402.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

