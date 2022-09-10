Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Up 9.1% This Week

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00014074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $196,681.16 and $226.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00788677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015508 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020101 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading
