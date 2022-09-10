Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

LON WYN opened at GBX 610 ($7.37) on Tuesday. Wynnstay Group has a 12 month low of GBX 470.50 ($5.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 658 ($7.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £136.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,051.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 608.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 599.81.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Wynnstay Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.