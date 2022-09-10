Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Yext Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.95% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $88,364.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $30,058.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Yext by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Yext by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Yext by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

