Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (YUEIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on October 21st

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2246 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This is a boost from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

