Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (YUEIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on October 21st

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2246 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This is a boost from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $11.19.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
