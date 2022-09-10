Zebi Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Zebi Token has a market cap of $85,972.21 and $492.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00789178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015426 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020124 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,252,089,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,998,069 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia.

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars.

