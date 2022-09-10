Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 828.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,134 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 0.5% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,079,000 after purchasing an additional 74,169 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 897,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $164.31 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.