Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.66-$3.69 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 3.0 %

ZM stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.62. 3,963,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,010,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.64. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $306.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.58.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $706,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,354. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

