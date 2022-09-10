ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,613 shares during the quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZI. UBS Group upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,663 shares of company stock worth $27,533,945. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $45.21. 3,514,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

