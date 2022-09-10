Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ZS traded up $33.75 on Friday, hitting $188.00. 11,412,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average is $180.77. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,860,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.15.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

