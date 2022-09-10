Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $33.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.00. 11,412,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,923. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Zscaler by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zscaler by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 3,171.7% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,972 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.15.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.



