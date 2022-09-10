Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Zumiez updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.03-0.18 EPS.
Shares of Zumiez stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $27.56. 2,904,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.10.
A number of brokerages have commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
