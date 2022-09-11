0Chain Price Up 10.4% This Week (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $38,359.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,560.10 or 1.00049477 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036809 BTC.

ZCN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications.ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

