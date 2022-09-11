142,362 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 142,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,393,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.36% of Huntington Ingalls Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,890,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 478,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,087,000 after buying an additional 56,360 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $235.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.67 and its 200-day moving average is $213.86. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $243.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

