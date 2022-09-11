15,000 Shares in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Purchased by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 41.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,755. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

