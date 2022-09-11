162,508 Shares in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Bought by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.09% of Pactiv Evergreen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 59,311 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $3,386,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after buying an additional 39,414 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,720. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

PTVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Insider Activity

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,527.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Allen Hugli bought 5,100 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $49,368.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl bought 5,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $590,527.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.