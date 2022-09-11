1,793,488 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,793,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,957,000. Mastercard comprises 2.6% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.18% of Mastercard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.10 and a 200 day moving average of $342.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

