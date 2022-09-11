2,096,870 Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,096,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,571,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 4.86% of Jack Creek Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCIC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Creek Investment Price Performance

Shares of JCIC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.93. 20,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,255. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Jack Creek Investment Company Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

