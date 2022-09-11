2,250 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Acquired by Deuterium Capital Management LLC

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in BioNTech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,744,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,376,000 after buying an additional 212,261 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in BioNTech by 1.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,242,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,527,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $327,490,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.91. The stock had a trading volume of 785,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,974. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average is $155.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.03. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $374.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 33.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

