25,000 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Acquired by Chai Trust Co. LLC

Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Gores Holdings VII accounts for approximately 0.0% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 73,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 625,217 shares during the period. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Holdings VII Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSEV remained flat at $9.82 during midday trading on Friday. 3,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,030. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

About Gores Holdings VII

