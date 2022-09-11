263,318 Shares in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Purchased by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 263,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,000. Outfront Media makes up about 0.3% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Outfront Media as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. 2,870,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OUT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

