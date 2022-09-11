273,860 Shares in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 273,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.93% of BioPlus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $11,719,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,422,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,098,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

BIOS stock remained flat at $10.04 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,890. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

BioPlus Acquisition Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

