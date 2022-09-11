28,174 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Brunswick comprises 1.4% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brunswick by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Brunswick stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.41. 583,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,686. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $103.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.49.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

