320,193 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Bought by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 320,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,000. PagerDuty makes up 1.1% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned 0.36% of PagerDuty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PD. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PD stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,291,995.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,110,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,040 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.68.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

