33,026 Shares in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Bought by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Trustmark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Trustmark by 1,907.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 352,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,115,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,144,000 after purchasing an additional 277,856 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,784,000 after purchasing an additional 234,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,381,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,923,000 after buying an additional 90,274 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.70. 128,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,925. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

