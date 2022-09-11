354,339 Shares in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Acquired by Founders Fund V Management LLC

Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 354,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. Leafly makes up 0.2% of Founders Fund V Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Founders Fund V Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Leafly as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter worth $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leafly in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFLY. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Leafly in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

LFLY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,386. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leafly news, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,047,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,202.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

