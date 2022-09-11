377,908 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Acquired by Mass Ave Global Inc.

Mass Ave Global Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 377,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,754,000. Li Auto comprises approximately 2.6% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Trading Up 1.2 %

Li Auto stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,970,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220,847. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.25. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Li Auto Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.