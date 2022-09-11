500,000 Shares in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Purchased by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semper Paratus Acquisition alerts:

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LGST remained flat at $10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 128,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,830. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.