59 North Capital Management LP Has $30.44 Million Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

59 North Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,179 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works comprises approximately 7.7% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Bath & Body Works worth $30,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 77.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth about $49,647,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 171,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after buying an additional 538,353 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. 3,037,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,932,523. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

