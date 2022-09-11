59 North Capital Management LP Has $43.69 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

59 North Capital Management LP lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,972,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,286 shares during the period. News accounts for about 11.1% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in News were worth $43,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of News by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of News by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of News by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 166,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at News

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

News Stock Up 4.0 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on News to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

NWSA traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. 2,124,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,963. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also

